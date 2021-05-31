Evacuations underway after fire breaks out in Heber

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – What started as a controlled burn has quickly turned into a large fire, forcing the evacuations of several homes in the Heber area.

According to the Wasatch County Fire Department, 10 homes have been evacuated in the area of 4800 E. to 5700 E.

Courtesy: Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy: Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy: Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy: Wasatch County Fire

The fire, which officials say was human-caused, has now spread to 50 acres in size.

A helicopter is now enroute to the scene.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.