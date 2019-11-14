Evacuations in place due to gas leak in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Evacuations are in place due to a gas leak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening.

Salt Lake City fire officials said construction crews struck a gas line in front of a Catholic church at 300 East South Temple.

The Catholic church and one residence in the area have been evacuated, according to fire officials.

Dominion Energy is reported to have responded within 15 minutes of the incident.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the gas leak.

Fire crews are blocking both directions of traffic as the work to rectify the situation.

Fire officials have not specified an estimated time of restoration of the gas line or when the road will be opened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

