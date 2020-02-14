Eureka Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found unresponsive in Nevada Gold Mines

EUREKA COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a man was found unresponsive at the Nevada Gold Mines.

Officials say around 8 a.m. Thursday morning the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Gold Strike mine site of Nevada Gold Mines, in rural Eureka County for an unresponsive male.

After extensive efforts from co-workers and the Nevada Gold Mines EMTs, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, officers say.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation and pending autopsy results.

This is the first Mining death of 2020 in Eureka County.

