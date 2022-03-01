SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah leaders are looking at creating ethnic studies curriculum for public school education K-12.

Senate Bill 244 would create a commission to recommend ethnic studies standards for the State Board of Education. While some worry this could turn into education on critical race theory, Senator Kirk Cullimore said it’s quite the opposite.

“Let’s do it in an objective way where we can really teach our kids what what has happened… And let’s talk about those ethnic contributions and what we can learn from them,” said Sen. Cullimore.

Several people brought up concerns this could turn into critical race theory. When one of the senators asked Cullimore what guardrails are in place to make sure this does not happen, Cullimore responded, “People through their representatives and their senators and making those recommendations and being involved in the process.”

The Senate Education Standing Committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill on Monday.