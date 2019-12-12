Ethical holiday market: Gifts that give back

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Refugees and other Utah Non-Profit groups will join together this weekend for an Ethical Holiday Market.

Each group has their own reason for trying to help give back to their communities.

Women in a village of Northern Ghana spend hours each day making baskets.

The beautiful baskets made of Elephant Grass aren’t just an accessory, but an opportunity for the women to feed their families.

Maxwell Ayeliya explained why these baskets are so crucial for the women.

“In my village where I come from, it’s a poor village, there is not much work and it is hard for people to even feed their families.”

Maxwell came to Utah back in 2012.

He was a refugee looking for a new opportunity and he found it. With help from his brother and new friends in Utah, he went to SLCC and the University of Utah.

In the end, he graduated with a Masters in Accounting.

Maxwell has shown what is possible for a refugee to accomplish in Utah.

Maxwell said, “Since I received help, I also wanted to give help.”

Maxwell now works with his brother to bring the baskets from his home country, to his new home to sell.

Maxwell continued, “All the money goes back to the nonprofit and then we take it to Ghana.”

The Ayeliya brothers founded Sabu Help International. They are sending money back to Ghana to do good.

Maxwell and his brother are just one example of Social Enterprise–groups doing good by selling goods.

The Social Enterprise Alliance of Utah will feature companies like Maxwell’s this weekend at their Ethical Holiday Market.

Social Enterprise Alliance President Melissa Sevy explained, “This happens to be a way where you can purchase goods to support organizations.”

Gifts that give back and help people like Maxwell create opportunities for their communities back at home.

The event is Saturday, December 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Impact Hub Salt Lake located at 150 S. State Street #1.

