Estimated $60K spent on days-long search for California woman in Zion National Park

(ABC4) – The search for a California woman who went missing for two weeks cost about $60,000, according to a new report from Zion National Park officials.

In early October 2020, 38-year-old Holly Courtier, a southern California mother, was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area. She was scheduled to be picked up later in the day, but never returned.

Rescuers reported finding Courtier’s vehicle in an adjacent town at the beginning of their search.

The nature-lover and experienced hiker, who was familiar with Zion National Park, had lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and bought a van to travel to national parks across the nation.

As days went by, rescue officials intensified their search for Courtier. After nearly two weeks, Courtier was found safe after officials say they received a tip from a park visitor who had seen Courtier within the park. When search crews finally found her in a thickly vegetated area along the Virgin River, she had lost a lot of weight and had “bruises all over her body.”

Courtier’s sister, Jillian Courtier-Oliver, spoke with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” saying that after she went to look for her sister. After “hanging on the edge of a cliff” and hiking in extreme conditions, Courtier-Oliver thought: “How could [my sister] live through this?”

She went on to explain that when cadaver dogs were called in to help with the search, she “knew what they were looking for was a body, not a person.”

Days after Courtier was found, the liaison of the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue spoke out about several discrepancies he says he saw in the case.

Another sister of Courtier’s, Jaime Strong, later told ABC News she believed Courtier had likely suffered a mental breakdown and had planned to go on a spiritual journey while eating no food or water for a couple of days inside Zion National Park.

Courtesy: Courtier Family

Courtesy: Courtier Family

Courtesy: Courtier Family

A recently released, largely redacted report from Zion National Park officials says ground searchers, dog teams, helicopters, and drone operators were called in to search for Courtier during the 12-day search.

When they did locate Courtier, officials say she was found in a hammock close to where she had been dropped off in the park.

On the day officials located Courtier, a document in the redacted report says the search team was told they would transition “to drone operations and investigation as the primary activities” and that, “in the absence of any clues it was no longer practical to put people in areas or on trails with no foreseeable end.” With that, “any credible tip or clue would be followed up on robustly.”

That morning, the report says the lead investigator received a tip from the tip line that a park visitor had seen Courtier in a hammock the night before.

One searcher reported that on that day, after finishing their assignment, they decided to walk in the area. While investigating the area, they reported finding a backpack and a hammock with Courtier laying in it.

Courtier spoke with rangers, but what she told them was redacted from the report.