Escape room based on ‘Downton Abbey’ to open at The Gateway

Local News
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An escape room based on the wildly popular television series Downton Abbey is coming to Salt Lake City.

The Mystery Escape Room at The Gateway and NBCUniversal announced the opening of the first officially licensed escape room experience based on Downton Abbey.

The escape room’s “mystery” is based on the beloved characters from the series.

The creators say their goal is to “transport participants to the world of Downton Abbey in a hands-on immersive way. “

Participants will be able to”touch the set pieces and interact with each other as if they were playing characters on set.”

The  new room opens July 13 and tickets are available at https://www.mysteryescaperoom.com/.

Mystery Escape Room is located at The Gateway at 130 South Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City.

