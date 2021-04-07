Eric Church announces Salt Lake City tour stop for 2022

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time in over a year, Vivint Arena is announcing a new, full-capacity arena show.

Country singer Eric Church will bring ‘The Gather Again Tour’ to Vivint Arena on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

The tour – one of the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – will stop in 55 North American cities starting in the fall of 2021 and running through a spring 2022 Madison Square Garden Finale.

Church will, for the first time, adopt an in-the-round setup, with the stage at the center of the arena floor to accommodate as many fans as possible.

“I just want to play shows,” Church shared in an interview with Billboard. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church recently won the CMA’s Entertainer of the Year and joined forces with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Vivint Arena and the Utah Jazz recently announced they will continue to require masks at home games and facility events, even after the statewide mask mandate ends on April 10. There is no word yet on what COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place when Church’s tour comes to Salt Lake City.