Equipment stolen from Utah wildlife water guzzler, DWR investigating

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Equipment from a wildlife water guzzler was stolen in Washington County and officers are asking for helping tracking it down – and who’s responsible.

The apron, the large portion of the structure that collects rainwater during storm events, was removed and stolen from a water guzzler near Utah Hill sometime in March, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Guzzler aprons are made from a variety of different materials but are usually metal. They funnel collected rainwater or snow into a holding tank. It is then released into a drinking area where wildlife can access it.

“Guzzler water structures are extremely important to countless Utah wildlife species because they provide critical water sources for these animals throughout the year, and particularly, during the hot and dry summer months,” DWR Sgt. Brandon White explains. “Without the presence of an apron, water cannot be collected and stored, rendering a guzzler nearly useless. When crimes like this are committed, it has direct and potentially life-threatening effects for wildlife in the area.”

If you have any information about the stolen guzzler part, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, you’re encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers by:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Sgt. Brandon White at 435-616-9453. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.