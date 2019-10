SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The driver of a motorcycle is dead after crashing head-on into a Toyota Camry.

It happened up Ephraim Canyon Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Jody Brown, 46 of Ephraim.

Investigators say Brown was coming down the canyon and crossed over into the oncoming lane at a point where the road curves to the right.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision but suffered fatal injuries.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

