SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Tagg-N-Go Car Wash locations in St. George, Cedar City, Lindon, and Eagle Mountain are scaring up some clean fun next week and donating the proceeds to three deserving cancer warriors in the process.

Tagg-N-Go’s Scare Wash originated in St. George, Utah three years ago when founder, Quinn Allgood witnessed his community rally around his mother during her fight against breast cancer, according to the press release. The Scare Wash incorporates the Tagg-N-Go unique indoor carwash experience with spine-chilling characters set to scare the dirt right off your vehicle.

For the last two years, Tagg-N-Go has raised over $25,000 for cancer warriors nominated by their community members. With two new locations added to the spooky mix, they are hoping to double the impact of the Scare Wash.

Tagg-N-Go is offering a spine-chilling car cleaning experience to raise money for Utahns battling cancer. (Photos courtesy Tagg-N-Go.)

This year three cancer warriors were selected from the community nominations, one from each region: Pam Bice (St. George, Utah), 7-year-old Neil Hiatt (Cedar City Utah), and Colton St. John, 23, (Utah County).

Tagg-N-Go utilizes a hybrid of hands-on and technological advances at each of its locations. Each customer can expect their car to be pre-washed manually by an employee to prep the vehicle before it enters the tunnel. Inside the tunnel, washing is performed by automated brushing with closed foam technology which prevents dirt retention and scratches. For the top tier packages, customers can experience the innovative “Dry and Shine” using a shammy towel to dry their cars.

Tagg-N-Go says all funds earned by the event will go to the cause. The Scare Wash will take place on Oct 26, 27, 28, and 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.

To learn more about Tagg-N-Go Scare Wash and to read about the three nominated cancer warriors, visit the website.