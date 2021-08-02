Enoch under State of Emergency after Sunday flooding

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – Iron County was again rattled by heavy rain and flash flooding on Sunday. Among those seeing widespread damage was the City of Enoch.

Located along I-15 north of Cedar City in Southern Utah, Enoch is home to about 6,000 people who are now under a State of Emergency.

Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut declared the State of Emergency at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, joining the declarations issued by Cedar City and Iron County last week. These declarations are a way for these communities to ask the State of Utah for assistance recovering from the recent severe weather.

“This storm event caused severe flooding and property damage throughout Enoch City resulting in hundreds of flooded basements and yards and caused a portion of the city wastewater system to be overcome resulting in sewage backing up into basements,” Enoch City’s declaration reads.

According to Mayor Chesnut, most residents will not be reimbursed by their homeowner’s insurance.

“Most residents do not have FEMA flood insurance because Enoch City is not considered a flood plain,” Mayor Chesnut continues.

Roll-off dumpsters from Iron County Landfill and Rocky Ridge will be staged at various locations along Homestead Boulevard, Stagecoach, and in Garden Park Subdivision Monday for Enoch City residents to drop off damaged materials. The Iron County Landfill is accepting items damaged by floodwaters at no cost until 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the Cedar City Red Cross Shelter closed and relocated to 451 East Midvalley Road in Enoch to serve those impacted by the flooding.

During a Sunday evening update, Mayor Chesnut reports the city received somewhere between two and a half and four inches of rain and hail over a two-hour period. Rainwater is also pouring into the city from the nearby mountains, creating even more flooding.

Mayor Chesnut applauded the community for coming together to prepare sandbags and gather donations for the Red Cross amidst the severe weather.