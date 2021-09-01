Enoch residents uneasy as flash flood watch in effect

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in Enoch are still cleaning up after the storm that hit last month and are anxious for the possibility of more rain.

“Every time we get that flash flood warning, we get nervous, we double check all our window wells, and we make the rounds over and over again, there’s a little bit of trauma left from August 1st that’s a little unsettling, even for the kids as well,” says Enoch resident, Lisa Brown.

Brown says she and her husband are putting up additional reinforcements after getting damage in their home.

“My husband and I put additional sandbags along the window wells, as well as plastic covering just because our windows aren’t fully sealed yet, we just need to make sure on the outside our windows are fully sealed,” she says.

Brown says she hopes the City of Enoch or Iron County come up with infrastructure so flood waters stay away from the area.

“Possible dykes up on the hill where this originated, so that this never happens to anyone else every again, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” says Brown.

City leaders say they have been clearing ditches this week, to prevent storm waters from devastating Enoch again.