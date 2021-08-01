Enoch comes together with community action in response to flooding

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – The citizens of a southern Utah town banded together to respond to severe weather in the area by filling and distributing sandbags at a breakneck pace.

The city-run Facebook page for Enoch boasted of the town’s unity as the residents were pummeled with over two inches of rain in an incredibly short time span on Saturday. With many drainage facilities in the area overwhelmed with the impact, Enoch residents came together to help mitigate any flooding issues.

Photos on the post show residents filling piles of sandbags and gathering donations for the Red Cross.

The community was also assisted by friends from Cedar City and Iron County Public Works.

The literal sandbagging may have come at an ideal time as the entire state was affected by heavy rainfall on Sunday night.