Enjoy ‘Pie and Beer Day’ but don’t drink and drive

For many Utahns, Pioneer Day has become “Pie and Beer Day,” but law enforcement warned drivers that celebrating is no excuse to get behind the wheel drunk.

Utah Highway Patrol announced it will have an extra 80 shifts on the road this Pioneer Day through Sunday to crack down on drunk driving.

If you plan on indulging, have a plan to get home safely.

And remember, now the standard for sobriety is higher. Utah passed a law lowering the legal blood alcohol limit to .05%.

According to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety, DUI contributed to 36 deaths and more than 10,766 arrests for in Utah in 2017.

DPS said the total cost for fines and fees for a DUI is estimated to run in the neighborhood of $10,000.

