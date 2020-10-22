Enjoy beautiful art in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Finch Lane Gallery at the historic Art Barn has three thought-provoking exhibitions inspired by human relationships with nature.
Claire Taylor with the Salt Lake City Arts Council joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the exhibitions and tell us how we can see them in person or virtually.
