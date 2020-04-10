Endangered missing advisory issued for 23-year-old Utah woman

(ABC4 News) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 23-year-old white female from Tooele.

The woman’s name is Shaley Nicole Tracy. She weighs 156 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Shaley has the mental capacity of a child, is deaf and only uses sign language, and is diabetic and has an insulin pump.

Tracy was last seen in Tooele at around 5 a.m. on Friday at 342 W 970 N. She was left in a dark colored SUV that possibly had Colorado plates. The car was being driven by an African-American male whose name is unknown.

If you think you’ve seen Shaley, contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

A picture of Shaley was not made available. If you are a family member or friend, please email news@abc4.com with a picture we can use.

Latest Posts: