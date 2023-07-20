SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Cookie Wars may be nearing their end. A year after Crumbl Cookies filed a lawsuit against Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough over alleged trademark infringement, Crumbl and Crave have moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, July 19.

“The undersigned parties desire to dismiss all of the claims (including counterclaims, cross-claims, or third-party claims) alleged in any of the pleadings of this case,” the court documents obtained by ABC4 reads. The motion needs to be approved by the judge to be made official.

The lawsuit filed against Dirty Dough by Crumbl is still ongoing with no motion to dismiss filed.

In May 2022, Crumbl, a Utah-based gourmet cookie shop, filed its lawsuit against another Utah-based gourmet cookie shop, Crave. The lawsuit alleged Crave had begun selling gourmet cookies using “the same packaging, decor, and presentation” as Crumbl.

The trademark infringements allegedly included similar logo styles, the presentation of cookies, a weekly rotating menu, and “no-space” packaging. Crave was seeking an injunction and monetary compensation for the infringement.

A similar lawsuit was additionally filed against Arizona-based Dirty Dough. Crumbl further alleged that Dirty Dough had “stolen trade secrets” from Crumbl, including recipes, cookie calendars, processes and more.

The “war” between Dirty Dough and Crumbl spilled out of the courts and onto social media as Dirty Dough released a tongue-in-cheek commercial showing “Big Cookie Co.” coming after Dirty Dough for using “rectangular boxes” and “sprinkles.”

Dirty Dough and Crumbl are set to appear in court for a hearing on Aug. 2 at 1:00 p.m. MT