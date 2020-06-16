OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tributes are flooding the internet in memory of a Utah airman who was killed in a crash Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force says 27-year-old fighter pilot, 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, died in a training exercise off the coast of London.

“Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce was the last song 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen sang for his wife Hannah before he died.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the pilot of the down F-15C Eagle has been located and confirmed deceased,” said Col. Will Marshall, Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing.

Lt. Kage Allen arrived at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath base in February of this year. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

He died in a routine training accident at 9:40 a.m. on Monday. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

“This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community and our deepest condolences go out to the pilots family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron,” said Marshall.

His wife, Hannah Allen, shared photos on Facebook. She says the rest of her life will be a tribute to Kenneth. His friends say he was optimistic and would always brighten up a room.

“No matter who he came in contact with, he always made them a better person, he did that with me too,” said a former colleague, Steven Summerhayes.

Col. Will Marshall says the outpouring of love and support from communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness. Several state leaders and people all over the world have reached out with their condolences.

“He was always looking to lift them up and inspire them, he was a great friend to so many,” said Summerhayes.

Follow the Flag will be doing a ceremony for the Allen’s similar to Officer Nate Lyday’s. The family has not chosen a date for that yet.

