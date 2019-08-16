End of an era for some BYU Homecoming traditions

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Current students, alumni and community members who come together every year to celebrate Brigham Young University at Homecoming Week will have to say goodbye to some traditions in exchange for new ones.

The university announced Friday the retirement of the Homecoming parade, as it has seen a decline in attendees. Instead, the Cougars will have more student-centric activities throughout the week.

Adjustments being made to the Homecoming festivities include: moving the True Blue Foam slide to an earlier date in the school year; the first 500 guests to arrive each night for BYU Spectacular! will receive a free t-shirt; the 5K Cougar Run will update its course and blue pancakes will be served following the run; and the Stadium Tailgate party will become part of the Cougar Canyon pre-game activities.

In a statement regarding the updates, Steve Hafen, the managing director of BYU Alumni and External Relations, states:

“Homecoming is a longstanding and wonderful tradition at BYU. We are excited to introduce new activities into this tradition as we retire others based on the input and needs of our students, alumni, faculty, staff and the local community. We look forward to another great year of Homecoming festivities, including the much anticipated BYU Spectacular!”

BYU Homecoming Week will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 19.

To learn more about the updates, click here.

What others are clicking on: