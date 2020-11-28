Encompass Health staff asking for clothing donations for Utah’s veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The staff at Encompass Health, Home Health and Hospice are bringing the community together in an effort to help local veterans.

Many veterans who live at the Freedom Landing VA apartments in Salt Lake City are in need of several clothing items and Encompass Health is stepping in to help.

Items needed are:

Men’s sweaters and coats sizes XL-XXL

Men’s pants and winter clothing of all sizes

Men’s shoes and boots sizes 8-12

The company is asking for those wanting to donate to sign up here. You can also email Erica Dixon at erica.dixon@encompasshealth.com with questions.