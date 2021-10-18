Empty your medicine cabinets: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for this weekend

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re looking for a reason to clean out your medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications, have no fear! National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is here!

Davis County has partnered with several state, federal, and community agencies to give the community an opportunity to discard of leftover prescriptions safely and anonymously.

Last year, the April 2021 Take Back event successfully collected 839,543 pounds of prescription medications for disposal with 5,060 registered collection sites nationwide according to a press release statement.

If you’re yearning to empty out those medicine cabinets, check out this list of collection sites that will be open on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Bountiful – Lakeview Hospital, 630 Medical Drive

· Centerville – Walmart, 221 West Parrish Lane

· Clinton – Walmart, 1632 North 2000 West

· Farmington – Smith’s, 1315 US-89

· Hill Air Force Base – Base Exchange, 7981 Georgia Street (Access restricted to those with proper base ID)

· Hill Air Force Base – Commissary, 7451 6th Street (Access restricted to those with proper base ID)

· Kaysville – Walgreens, 210 North Main Street

· Layton – Smith’s, 1170 East Gentile Street

· Sunset – Smith’s, 2353 North Main Street

· Syracuse – Smith’s, 951 West 1700 South

· West Point – Smith’s, 217 North 2000 West

“Recent surveys have shown that over 50% of misused prescription pain medications come from a friend, relative, or home medicine cabinet,” said Sadie Wilde, Assistant Professor with the USU Extension. “Proper disposal of medications reduces the risk of accidental poisoning, overdose, and substance use disorders.”

If you’re unable to participate on Saturday, there are controlled substance public disposal locations available year round across the state of Utah.