‘Employers are ready to hire’: Utah to host statewide virtual job fair

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Looking for a job? You’re in luck!

The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over 150 employers with more than 5,000 open positions are scheduled to participate in the free online event, a news release says.

The job fair will feature job openings in a wide variety of fields, including hospitality, retail, education, healthcare, manufacturing, landscape, and more.

“We are encouraged to see the industries hit hardest by the pandemic starting to bounce back,” says Loggins Merrill, workforce development division director. “Whether you are looking for summer work or something more permanent, employers are ready to hire.”

Those searching for jobs can log in via their computer or smartphone and click on an employer’s virtual job fair booth. This will allow the job seeker to see the company’s profile, social media, and job openings, the Utah Department of Workforce Services explains.

From there, job seekers can join a live online chat with employers, who can schedule interviews and make job offers at that moment, a news release says.

