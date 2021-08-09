Employee, ‘wanting to leave work,’ calls in fake bomb threat in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman could face a terrorist threat charge after telling her father to call in a bomb threat because she wanted to leave work.

Sunday evening, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible bomb threat after a man received a text message from his daughter reading, “Call 911 Bomb Threat at my Job.”

Shortly after 5 p.m., authorities responded to the Park City Outlets and held on the perimeter.

Dispatchers were able to contact the store. The assistant manager responded and came out to deputies.

During the investigation, authorities say they found the threat to be fake.

The assistant manager allegedly admitted to calling in the threat to her father because she wanted to leave work.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was resolved before any evacuations happened.

Deputies are now passing the case off to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for a review of charges of Terroristic Threat.