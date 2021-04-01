Emissions testing system shutdown in two counties Tuesday, officials investigate

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake and Weber Counties experienced a data problem that forced the shutdown of a software program that provides emission testing in those two counties on Tuesday March 30th.

Officials say all application interfaces with the emission program and external systems, including the Utah DMV, were turned off as a precautionary measure.

The vendor operating the emission program is reportedly investigating the outage and continues working to restore the emission testing program as quickly as possible with the two affected counties.

Officials say however that the DMV motor vehicle system is operating and registrations are being processed.

Vehicles that need an emission test, registration, or renewal of registration can get that done at a DMV office or online at Renewal Express.

With the starting of the registration, officials say a temporary permit may be received to operate the vehicle until emission tests can be completed and the registration finalized.