Emery County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is warning the public of a recently reported phone scam.

According to a post on the ECSO Facebook page, the ECSO dispatch center has received two calls from Carbon County residents about the scam.

The scam reportedly involves someone claiming to be from the ECSO telling the person they are in contempt of court. Officials say the scammers used names that were similar to employees from the ECSO.

In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office reassured the public that they do not make calls to notify people they are in contempt of court.

If you are ever unsure whether a call is legitimate or not, the ECSO says to call their Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.

“This is just the scam of the day…” the ECSO said in the post.