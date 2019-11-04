Emery County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of one of their deputies

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Emery County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies Monday morning.

According to a post on the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Deputy Jeff Weber died unexpectedly from a combination of ongoing medical conditions and a short illness.

The post indicated Deputy Weber began working as a Corrections Officer in the jail at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office in 1991.

He graduated from Utah Peace Officers and Standards Training Academy in May of 1993. In 1996 he became a patrol deputy where he remained until his death.

“At ECSO, Jeff was truly larger than life,” stated the post. “On his days off, he could be found in the weight room at the Sheriff’s Office, always focusing on weight lifting and physical fitness. He had a keen knowledge of the law, was always willing to step up and help his co-workers, and was dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Emery County for over 28 years.”

