EMERGENCY LANDING UPDATE: Pilot lands plane on I-15 outside Brigham City Airport

UPDATE: JAN. 16 1:32 P.M.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A small Cessna plane that made an emergency landing on I-15 has now been cleared.

UHP reports that the plane is being taken to the nearest airport.

The freeway is now open in all lanes.

Story will be updated.

ORIGINAL STORY: JAN. 16 12:59 P.M.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A small Cessna plane had to make an emergency landing just outside of Brigham City Airport Sunday, Jan 16.

Authorities say the pilot landed the plane on I-15 in Box Elder County at about mile marker 365 around 11 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers have moved the plane to the median.

There is currently only one lane open on the right.

No injuries have been reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the incident.

Story will be updated.