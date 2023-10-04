JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers and residents, especially near Mona, of an emergency closure on I-15 at the 233 Mona Interchange.

The JCSO is reporting a pothole that has worked through the overpass in the location which has lead to a shutdown of the underpass area. The 233 underpass will be shut down until this damage is fixed. UDOT is expecting the closure to be in place 6-7 days starting immediately.

Traffic will need to use detours for the duration of the closure. Going north you will need to go to South Santaquin via Old 91. Southbound will be open at the structure. All traffic exiting Northbound at 233 will have to get back on I-15 and go North to South Santaquin.

Local business Barne Bullets is encouraging employees to exit Northbound 15 to access your building. Then to exit you will have to go Northbound 1-15 until the damage is fixed.

UDOT is working on closure maps and ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.