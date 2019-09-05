Two men killed in Morgan County plane crash identified

MORGAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed two men were killed after their plane crashed in Morgan County.

According to Allen Kenitzer with the FAA, the Cessna 210 crashed under unknown circumstances three miles west of Henefer.

Eric McRae with FAA Salt Lake City office confirmed the two deaths to ABC4 on Thursday afternoon.

Morgan County Sheriff Sgt. Craig Tillet said the two men worked for a pipeline company and were checking pipelines that run across the mountains at the time of the crash.

Their flight took off from Evanston, Wyo. at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday. When one of the victim’s wives hadn’t heard from her husband she contacted officials.

The plane was found Thursday morning.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

The victims of the crash were identified as Samuel Cortright, 34, and Kenneth Cram, 60.

This morning, Evanston Fire and EMS were dispatched to a possible downed aircraft near the Anschutz Gas Plant south of… Posted by Uinta County Fire and Ambulance on Thursday, September 5, 2019

