Elk rescued from window well in Park city

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say a cow and her calf were released back home after they fell in a window well Tuesday.

Officials say they were able to rescue the Elk by placing a piece of plywood between the glass and the elk which allowed them to safely tranquilize the animals.

Wildlife officials received help from construction workers who volunteered their mini excavator which was used to lift the tranquilized elk from the window well, placed them into a horse trailer and administered a reversal drug to bring them out of sedation.

They say they were successfully released in a remote location.

