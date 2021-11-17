Elizabeth Smart, Utah National Guard come together to raise awareness of sexual assault

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah (ABC4) – Elizabeth Smart and the Utah National Guard came together at Utah’s Camp Williams on Wednesday for an important reason.

November is Military Sexual Assault Survivors Month and Wednesday’s event was part of drawing attention to the issue. Bright and early at 7 a.m., Smart and the National Guard conducted a group physical fitness event to raise awareness of sexual assault.

“According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), a sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds in the United States,” says Brig. Gen. Tyler Smith, assistance adjutant general-Army, Utah National Guard. “To raise awareness of this crime, we’ve chosen to partner with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation by encouraging our Soldiers and Airmen-no matter where they are-to complete a custom workout. As a team, we hope to move forward to make sure every Soldier, Airman, family member, and civilian is treated with dignity and respect.”

During the group physical fitness event, Soldiers and Airmen performed a unique workout – six burpees, eight air squats, six push-ups, and eight sit-ups – every 68 seconds for eight rounds. The training is meant to highlight the fact that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

SLIDESHOW: Soldiers, Airmen participate in group physical fitness event

Through the rest of the month, the Utah National Guard is partnering with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation throughout November to highlight the importance of sexual assault prevention in every community and in the military.

Elizabeth Smart adds, “I’m so excited to partner with the Utah National Guard to take a stand against sexual violence. Whether or not someone is in the military, if they are a survivor of sexual assault, they deserve to be believed. They deserve to have the help they need to heal. They deserve every good thing in life.”

Military or family members who have been victims of sexual assault and need assistance and/or resources are encouraged to reach out to:

Utah National Guard 24/7 Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Hotline is 801-716-9254

DoD Self-Help line 1-877-995-5247

SAFE UTNG Helpline 833-372-3364, a free app available at Apple and Google app stores

Callers remain anonymous during these calls.