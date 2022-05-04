UTAH (ABC4) – With an elevated fire risk in Southern Utah, officials are reminding folks to be safe, especially with windy conditions.

Roadside fires, abandoned campfires and debris burning on private lands were the leading causes of human caused wildfires last year in Utah, according to officials.

Firefighters are expecting another year of record breaking outdoor recreation and say they have growing concerns with warming spring temperatures and windy conditions.

Mike Melton, Area Fire Management Officer, Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, says, “If you’re going to go out and recreate, call ahead, plan ahead to be fire safe and use fire sense.”

Officials are asking homeowners to clear out debris as soon as possible and maintain any growth around their houses to prevent fires.