Electric school buses begin routes in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some students in the Salt Lake City School District will get to ride to school on new electric buses.

The district’s four new electric buses are the first of the kind in Utah. A second grant from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality means more electric bus will be coming to Salt Lake City.

Receiving these electric school buses will allow the district to retire some of its older diesel-powered buses, according to a release.

The first four buses will be used to transport students on the west side of Salt Lake City. Officials say this specific area was chosen because environmental studies show Salt Lake’s west side has some of the highest levels of pollution in the state, and the bus routes in this area will allow the district to use the buses to their full potential.

These new buses come as the State of Utah Lawn Mower Exchange Program kicks off. The program offers up to a $300 rebate for the purchase of an electric lawn mower with the confirmed trade-in of a gas-powered mower. A limited number of Salt Lake City residents who receive government assistance will be eligible to receive a lawnmower for free.

