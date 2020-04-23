UPDATE: Elderly woman found safe in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Police say the woman was found safe Wednesday night.
Unified police are asking for your help finding a missing elderly woman.
Police say 80-year-old Joice Nawa Wani Isaac was last seen walking south on Redwood Road in front of Taylorsville High School around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a green dress with green/black slippers.
Police say Joice does not speak English.
Police say Joice is an undiagnosed diabetic that possibly suffers from dementia. If anyone has seen Joice, you’re asked to call 801-743-7000.
