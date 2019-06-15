Elderly woman freed from SUV following crash on I-80

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – An elderly woman sustained seemingly minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol said an SUV and another SUV pulling a trailer were involved in a crash.

Troopers said the two SUVs were traveling down the canyon on I-80- near mile marker 130 when they “came into contact for an unknown reason.”

After the contact, the SUV which was driven by an elderly woman continued down the canyon to the next curve where it drove off the roadway.







Troopers said the SUV traveled off the roadway for a while before hitting a large road sign, multiple bushes and small trees. The vehicle traveled to a large hole that caused it to roll onto its top, troopers said.

The driver had to be cut from her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital by an ambulance with “mild injuries.”

No occupants in the other vehicle were injured.

