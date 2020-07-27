Elderly woman dies after plane crashes into West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An elderly woman who was critically injured when a small plane crashed into her West Jordan home has died, police said.

Mary Quintana, 72, was on her back porch when the plane crashed. She succumbed to her injuries Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane with six people on board had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed into a West Jordan backyard in the area of 8700 South and 3700 West Saturday.

The crash killed the pilot, 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, 36-year-old Milda Shibonis, and 9-month-old Coral Wyckoff. Those critically injured in the crash include 2-year-old Cody Mitchell, and 36-year-old Rebecca Wyckoff. Twelve-year-old Veda Sheperd survived the crash without significant injuries. She was treated and released at the scene.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire. A total of three homes were damaged. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.