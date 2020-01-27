Elderly woman dead, others injured after crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An elderly woman is dead and others are injured after a crash in Logan Monday.

Police said the crash happened at about 1 p.m. when a white passenger car heading southbound on 1000 West made a left turn in front of an SUV traveling on 1000 South in Logan.

The car was occupied by an elderly male driver and an elderly female passenger. Police said the elderly woman was killed in the crash. The elderly man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver and passenger reportedly also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation and police said names of the victims will be released after family members have been notified.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: