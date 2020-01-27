Live Now
President Donald Trump’s legal team will continue presenting opening arguments in his impeachment trial

Elderly woman dead, others injured after crash in Logan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police_lights_.jpg

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An elderly woman is dead and others are injured after a crash in Logan Monday.

Police said the crash happened at about 1 p.m. when a white passenger car heading southbound on 1000 West made a left turn in front of an SUV traveling on 1000 South in Logan.

The car was occupied by an elderly male driver and an elderly female passenger. Police said the elderly woman was killed in the crash. The elderly man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver and passenger reportedly also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation and police said names of the victims will be released after family members have been notified.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

What to expect from this year’s legislative session

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to expect from this year’s legislative session"

Utah Eagle Forum’s top legislative priorities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah Eagle Forum’s top legislative priorities"

Equality Utah’s top legislative priorities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Equality Utah’s top legislative priorities"

New study finds children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough

Thumbnail for the video titled "New study finds children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough"

Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway"

New osprey nesting platforms installed near Utah Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "New osprey nesting platforms installed near Utah Lake"
More Video News

Don't Miss