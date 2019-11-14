Elderly man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An elderly man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a car as he crossed the street in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

According to Detective Michael Ruff, Salt Lake City Police, the man was crossing at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Highland Drive around 3:45 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition and at the time was expected to survive.

After arriving at the hospital, the man took a turn for the worse and passed away Wednesday night as a result of his injuries.

Ruff said the investigation is still in it’s early stages and they are unsure who was at fault.

The man’s identity has not yet been released as they have yet been able to reach his next of kin.

