Elderly man found dead after crash in Parley’s Canyon

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after a rollover crash in Parley’s Canyon.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said they received calls at about 3:50 p.m. of a rollover crash at the ramp of EB I-80 at MP 132.

A passerby saw the crash and alerted authorities, according to Gray.

An elderly man was driving a pick-up truck when he veered off the road his vehicle rolled and went through some trees and into a yard of a nearby cabin, according to Sgt. Gray.

The elderly man was pronounced dead on the scene. As of 6:45 p.m., Gray said his body was still trapped in his vehicle.

The elderly man has not yet been identified. Sgt. Gray said they are not sure if the man suffered a medical condition before crashing his vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

