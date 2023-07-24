Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was Utah’s 2023 Pioneer Day Parade grand marshal.

His wife, Kathy Christofferson, joined him in the parade festivities.

According to the Church, Pioneer Day celebrates the Mormon pioneers who entered the valley in July of 1847. Between 1847 and 1868, 60,000-70,000 Latter-day Saints reportedly migrated from the U.S., Canada, and Europe across the North America Great Plains to Utah.

Before the Latter-day Saints arrived, the central Utah region was reportedly inhabited by several communities of Uintah, Timpanogots, Sanpits, Pahvant, and Moanunts peoples, according to the Church. The Church stated that these groups collectively identified themselves as “Nuche,” or “the People.”

As early as the 1600s, Spanish missionaries referred to Nuche bands as “Yutas,” though the basis for the name remains unclear, according to the Church. By the early 1800s, English speakers reportedly variously rendered the Spanish term “Utaws,” “Yutas,” “Eutaw,” “Eutahs,” “Utes,” and “Utahn.”

“As with other place names thought to have a Native American origin, United States government officials borrowed “Utah” in naming the territory in 1850,” the Church stated.

Latter-day Saints continued to gather in Utah and the surrounding region, introducing new people and cultures, according to the Church. The new environment reportedly transformed the lifestyles of those who immigrated.

According to the Church, with the increased settlement, the western U.S. boomed, and the Church’s headquarters were located at an important crossroads of commerce, industry, and immigration.