Eight of the U.S.’s best-led companies are in Utah

(ABC4) – For some, who they work for can have a big impact on the workday. It can impact how you work and how long you stay, in some cases. If you don’t enjoy who you’re working for, you may want to check out this new report.

Inc. has ranked the 250 best-led companies in the U.S. Using 14 different points of comparison, the outlet reviewed America’s midsized companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $2 billion.

“They’re lithe enough to maneuver, but big enough to have a broad impact. They employ 35 million people–about one in four U.S. workers. They deliver nearly 40 percent of the country’s economic vitality,” Inc. explains.

While California-based companies landed in four of the top five spots, eight Utah businesses are also receiving attention for making the list.

First, here are the top five businesses and where they are located:

Snowflake: Bozeman, Montana DocuSign: San Francisco Robinhood: Menlo Park, California CrowdStrike: sunnyvale, California Stripe: San Francisco

Now, here is where Utah’s companies landed:

38. Health Catalyst: Salt Lake City

53: Domo: American Fork

96: Owlet Baby Care: Lehi

113: Overstock: Midvale

118: Pattern: Lehi

141: HealthEquity: Draper

205: Lucid: South Jordan

206: Vivint Smart Home: Provo

Earlier this year, Health Catalyst made Inc.’s list of businesses that “make work worth it.” In late 2020, Domo, Health Catalyst, HealthEquity, and Lucid were named some of Utah’s best companies to work for by Utah Business.

Other notable companies on Inc.’s list of best-led companies include SpaceX, Dropbox, Beyond Meat, Bumble, Duolingo, YETI, Victoria’s Secret, and AMC Theatres. To see the full list, click here.