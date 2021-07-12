Efforts underway to remove stoplights from Bangerter Highway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wish Bangerter Highway had fewer stoplights? You aren’t alone.

The Utah Department of Transportation is beginning its final push to make Bangerter feel more like a freeway, with seven environmental studies now underway.

Over the next two years, studies will take place at these locations along Bangerter:

13400 South in Riverton 9800 South in South Jordan 4700 South in Taylorsville/West Valley City 4100 South in West Valley City 3500 South to S.R. 201 in West Valley City/Salt Lake City California Avenue in Salt Lake City 2700 West in Bluffdale/Riverton

According to UDOT, these studies will evaluate environmental impacts associated with the potential improvements, like new interchanges or frontage roads. Ultimately, the studies will identify a preferred design at each location that minimizes impacts while still meeting the transportation needs of the region and local communities.

“Our priority is to improve safety and mobility along this critical corridor,” UDOT Project Manager Brian Allen says. “When the interchanges are complete and traffic can flow freely without stoplights, we expect to see a significant reduction in crashes and in drive times, both on Bangerter Highway and east and west on cross-streets.”

Once the Bangerter interchanges are complete, UDOT says the drive from I-15 in Draper to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be reduced by up to 20 minutes.

UDOT explains construction at 13400 South, 4700 South, and 9800 South is scheduled to begin in 2023. Work at 4100 South, California Avenue, and between 3500 South and SR 201 is set to start in 2028.

Recently, the State Legislature approved $805 million in funding for these interchanges. Construction funding for 2700 West has not yet been allocated.

Crews are already working on three new interchanges at 6200 South, 10400 South, and 12600 South.

UDOT has scheduled these open houses beginning next week for the 13400 South, 4700 South, and 9800 South studies:

13400 South Study: Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. (virtual); Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at South Hills Middle School in Riverton

4700 South Study: Tuesday, July 20, at 6 p.m. (virtual); Wednesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Junior High School in West Valley City

9800 South Study: Wednesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. (virtual); Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Elk Ridge Middle School in South Jordan

If you are unable to make these open houses, UDOT says you will have other chances to engage with the study team and provide feedback on the proposals before final decisions are made and the projects move forward to design and construction.

More information about these events, along with an option to sign up for email updates, are available at udot.utah.gov/bangerter.