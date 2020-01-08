Education funding concerns top of mind as volunteers collect signatures to overturn tax overhaul bill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A petition-gathering effort is underway that would let voters decide whether they actually want a massive tax overhaul, which was passed by the state legislature in special session last month.

One concern for those in the field of education is — how will education in Utah be funded?

“This tax bill takes $680 million out of the education fund, they have not said how they’re going to replace that money. It’s not in the tax bill that they have passed. If they don’t know how they’re going to do that, why should we let it stand — let’s send it to the voters, the voters can vote it down, and basically tell the legislature to try again,” said Fred Cox, a former state legislator who is helping organize the opposition.

Utah has relied on state income tax for public education, which is required by the state constitution. That would change under SB 2001.

“I would remind everybody that sales tax dollars spend every bit as good as income tax dollars, and I expect that the legislature will continue to fund — in a robust way — our education system,” said Governor Gary Herbert.

Many different groups oppose the tax legislation, which organizers have 60 days to “fight.” Their battle? Get more than 115,000 signatures within that window, which would prevent the bill from becoming law until the public gets a chance to vote on it as a referendum in November — at the ballot box.

“It takes some time to manage a 14-million-dollar budget, it takes some time to assess how we want Utah school children funded — and we have rushed this, there’s no question about that,” said Krista Palmer, with Utah Tax Reform Coalition.

Governor Herbert plans to unveil his budget recommendations Wednesday — and says it will include a significant increase in education funding.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Utah State Parks: Rare salt mounds found at Great Salt Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah State Parks: Rare salt mounds found at Great Salt Lake"

Good Morning Utah - Benefits of Running a Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Morning Utah - Benefits of Running a Marathon"

Hyundai Motor, Uber Urban Air Mobility Vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hyundai Motor, Uber Urban Air Mobility Vehicle"

911 call released in case of woman severing man's penis during reported sexual assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call released in case of woman severing man's penis during reported sexual assault"

Joe Biden gives foreign policy speech

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden gives foreign policy speech"

117 sworn in as US citizens at Utah State Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "117 sworn in as US citizens at Utah State Capitol"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss