Editor of Salt Lake Magazine dies after being swept into ocean

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mary Malouf, the Executive Editor of Salt Lake Magazine died this week after a freak accident in California.

Mary Malouf was walking on the scenic North Jetty in northern California with her son when a wave swept them into the water. An hour later the Sheriff’s office started a search and rescue. Her son was found and her body was recovered an hour later.

As the community deals with her death, Malouf is remembered for her contribution to Salt Lake City and its restaurant industry.

Jeremy Pugh, the Managing Editor of the magazine remembered his friend. “Mary was fun, she was funny, to know her is to love her there are so many people in the food industry and the art culture of this town who are in mourning. We have lost an important human in Salt Lake City.”

Malouf was an advocate for the culture and food community of Salt Lake City. This just came as part of her work leading the magazine.

Pugh said, “Mary was – honestly – people think of her as the food critic, but she was so much more than that.”

Malouf and Pugh worked together at Salt Lake Magazine for years, leading the magazine together to cover the community of this city.

Many knew Mary for her critique of Salt Lake City food and especially for the magazine’s annual dining awards.

Jeremy explained, “People in that industry work very hard and Mary understood that. She cared about the art that they bring to the table.”

