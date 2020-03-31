Edible Arrangements brings smiles to essential employees during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s easy to take essential service officials for granted when we’re all busy worrying about how we’re going to stay safe during this pandemic. But Edible Arrangements in Northern Utah is making sure to remember those who are in the frontlines. ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro tells us how the community is coming together during a crisis.

Edible Arrangements staff surprised Bountiful police officers with gift bags like this to say thank you.

Edible Arrangements is bringing fresh fruit baskets to different essential service employees in Northern Utah.

“Anytime there’s an issue like this, where first responders aren’t able to go home and shelter in place, with COVID, it’s great to have the community support and have people that are reaching out to us saying, ‘hey we support you, we know you’re out here taking care of us,’’ said Lt. Dave Edwards of Bountiful Police Department.

It’s gone on for about a week. One manager said between the four locations, they’ve made about 500 “thank you” baskets.

“We’ve distributed to pharmacies, we’ve distributed to first responders, we went to some truck stops a few days ago,” said Phyllis Bitsche, Manager at Murray Edible Arrangements.

The manager says stores have been taking precautions to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, but some places aren’t able to accept the contribution.

“We have already picked out a few more of our contributing places and we spoke me to them so we can know that they are allowed to accept our donations as well,” said Bitsche.

Edible Arrangements employees also made a contribution to Farmington dispatch this afternoon.

“It means a lot to all the officers, all the dispatchers, not only here in Bountiful, but really across the state,” said Edwards.

Managers say they just want to bring the community together during challenging times and bring a smile to people’s faces.

