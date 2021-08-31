Eccles Theater requiring vaccination or negative result to enter live shows

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Several big acts are scheduled to perform live at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, including comedians Bill Maher and Tom Segura as well as country music group Little Big Town and scientist-slash-speaker Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

However, to see these performers in person, attendees will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 screening until further notice, the theater announced.

According to a safety protocol bulletin from Eccles Theater, fans will be asked to show either a digital or paper version of a vaccination card, with the final dose received at least 14 days before the show or a negative test result taken 48 hours before curtain time. Home testing results will not be accepted, the announcement notes.

Eccles joins a number of other Utah entertainment venues making such a requirement. Notably, fans headed to the Jonas Brothers concert at USANA on Sept. 3 will also be asked to submit to a COVID-19 health check before entering into the show.

According to a statement made by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the state is in a “dire situation” as the pandemic continues into the fall due to emerging virus variants and turmoil surrounding mask mandates.