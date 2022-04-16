SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Easter weekend is upon Utah, and we have a storm system that will bring some impacts to the state.

We begin with mild conditions for our Saturday morning, but that calmness will be short lived. Changes will be noticeable though, by lunch, as a cold front moves in by the second half of the day. Daytime highs will continue to warm with the help of a strong southwesterly flow, and Salt Lake City returning to the mid to upper 60s while St. George nears the 80-degree mark.

The front brings us a round of valley rain and mountain snow starting in the afternoon and into the overnight, and Northern and Central Utah have a chance of seeing some afternoon thunderstorm activity. If you are out and about Saturday, keep your eyes to the skies for safety with the threat of thunder and lightning. This storm brings wet weather mainly north of I-70, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out as far south as Cedar City. Winds will be the biggest weather headline in the southern half of the state.

Southwesterly winds will increase and become noticeably gusty ahead of the cold front and behind it. A majority of central and southern Utah face a wind advisory that will begin at noon and last until 9 p.m. Winds may gust as high as 55 mph, which could lead to blowing dust, power outages, and dangerous crosswinds for high-profile vehicles. Winds are not expected to be as strong in northern Utah, but there could be occasional gusts over 40 mph. The strong winds and low humidity in eastern Utah before the front arrives will result in increased fire danger for the Colorado River Basin in Grand County near Moab. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for Sunday afternoon. Avoid any outdoor burning in this area as any fires that begin will likely spread rapidly.

Our Easter Sunday will see temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, and a slight chance of rain on Easter morning. By the afternoon, skies will begin to clear leaving behind a pleasant day, so any Easter Egg hunts planned in the afternoon are looking good! Easter Sunday will bring gusty winds in the morning to St. George, so sunrise services could be gusty, with sunshine and temperatures climbing to 80. As we head into next week, we’ll be looking at temperatures near or above average with mostly dry skies. Have a Happy Easter, Utah!

Bottom line? A bit of an unsettled Easter weekend, with gusty winds and some much needed showers.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!