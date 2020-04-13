Easter celebrations are very different this year for families

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating Easter was much different for families.
Due to social distancing, most churches like Calvary Salt Lake held their Easter celebrations online. It was to allow people to celebrate the occasion, only in their own homes.
“we’re so excited that you have joined us,” said Pastor Terry Long, Calvary Salt Lake. “Happy Resurrection Day! Got to love that. Not at Abravanel Hall, but in your living room. Just as you heard, when can you enjoy an Easter Service in your underwear? Here you are! Praise God, it’s only one way. You can see me, but I can’t see you.”
Calvary, like other churches is also taking it’s prayer services online, holding a daily online prayer that is open to anyone.
