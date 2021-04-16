SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Easter bunny hops down to Iron County care facility

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Though Easter has come and gone, the bunny is still very much at play!

On April 16, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office happily shares the arrival of the Easter bunny who has been hopping along the county’s care facilities.

The Easter bunny was able to deliver all smiles and treats to everyone at the Stonehenge of Cedar City – Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

According to the department, residents and faculties were able to share hugs and fun easter eggs with one another due to the rabbit’s arrival…but get this – the Easter bunny didn’t come alone, he also brought a friend!

This Friday, good ole’ Saint Nick also paid a visit to the Stonehenge of Cedar City – Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“What a great time to see the smiles placed on the faces of so many,” writes the office.

